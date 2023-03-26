Neighborhoods of Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Come to a meeting and learn how geography, local corner markets, stairways, trolley service, and more contributed to sustaining and developing vibrancy of neighborhoods in Bellows Falls. The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG) has invited Larry Clark from the Bellows Falls Historical Society to give a presentation on these perspectives of community development. The presentation is meant to stimulate our thinking on how we can help facilitate a resurgence of energy and pride in our neighborhoods.

The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG) is made up of local residents and stakeholders looking at small-scale development and investment in the Village of Bellows Falls and Town of Rockingham www.rockinghamvt.org/inc-dev-working-group-resources. The group has been having discussions about the walkability of Bellows Falls and the importance of reconnecting to its neighborhoods. How did local corner markets that existed around the village, as well as stairways that were around the village, connecting neighborhoods to the downtown and the mills, contribute to its overall vitality?

The meeting is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m., in the lower theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House, as well as online. Falls Area Community TV is hosting the meeting via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting with the following link: www.us02web.zoom.us/j/84773968813?pwd=WG16WkwrbFpPWFNuT2NIaFFoMnBpZz09.

RSVPS are always appreciated at RockinghamIDWG@gmail.com.

The lower theater is wheelchair accessible. For accessibility questions please contact the Town of Rockingham at 802-463-3964 or call the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project at 802-463-3252 or email ramp@sover.net. Please put in subject line, 3/29 Neighborhood Forum.

The program is partially underwritten by the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP).

.