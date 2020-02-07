N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Walter Wallace will present “Meeting Houses of Early Springfield” Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Art and Historical facility at 65 Route 106 in North Springfield.

There is no more iconic statement in the New England landscape than the meetinghouse. From early in the European settlement, the meetinghouse provided community space for worship, civic affairs, and the granting of towns as they pursued their errand into the wilderness. The presentation will look at the architecture, ecclesiology, and social contexts of the early meetinghouses of Eureka, Parker Hill, North Springfield, and Springfield from the time of the American Revolution through the building of churches on Springfield’s Main Street in 1832 and 1833.

This program is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-886-7935, email sahs@vermontel.net, or visit www.springfieldartandhistorical.org.