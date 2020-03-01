LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m., join the Londonderry Conservation Commission at the South Londonderry Depot for a presentation on Covered Bridges in Vermont by Nick Strom-Olsen.

Nick is a local enthusiast and authority on the covered bridges in Vermont. He will speak on covered bridges in general and more specifically the renowned builder, Nicholas Powers. Powers built bridges around the state and New England and has two listed as National Historical Landmarks. Powers also happens to be Nick’s great-great-great-grandfather!

This is bound to be an interesting and informative evening and is open to the public – bring the whole family!

The South Londonderry Depot is located at 34 River St. in South Londonderry.