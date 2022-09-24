Kurn Hattin hosts Captain Richard Phillips

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Join Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in Westminster, Vt. on Oct. 28 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. for Captain Richard Phillips, An Exceptional Evening of Courage. Meet Captain Phillips and hear the harrowing story of how he put himself in danger to protect his crew from Somali Pirates. His story was later made into a movie starring Tom Hanks. Proceeds from this event will support Kurn Hattin Homes’ technology upgrades and a new state-of-the-art smart lab. Tickets include delectable libations and hors d’oeuvres, the cool, smooth sounds of the Don Baldini trio, and a Q&A session with Captain Phillips following his presentation. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.captainphillips.kurnhattin.org, or by calling 802-721-6916. Space is being limited, so book tickets early. For everyone’s safety, proof of Covid vaccinations is required and masks are optional at this time.