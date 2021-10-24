Howard Coffin will present his talk “1800 and Froze to Death”

LANDGROVE, Vt. – Howard Coffin will present his popular talk “1800 and Froze to Death” at the Landgrove Town Hall, 88 Landgrove Rd., Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. The talk is about the year 1816 when much of the Northern Hemisphere experienced unusually cold weather following the massive volcanic eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia.

There were frosts every month of the year in Vermont and New Hampshire resulting in significant crop failures. Unaware of the underlying cause, some people felt this was the result of vengeance by a higher power, which led to the building of many new churches. The talk is sponsored by the Landgrove Historical Society and the Landgrove Meeting House. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Rob Badger at 802-779-6797.