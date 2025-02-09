History of the Crown Point Road

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society will present a program about the Crown Point Road on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., at the society’s museum, 65 Rote 106, North Springfield, Vt.

The Crown Point Road Association researches and leads outings along its route from Charlestown, N.H., to Lake Champlain. The road, first marked and cut by the British in 1759, is sometimes referred to as “Vermont’s first interstate highway.” In 2024, CPRA members Lonnie Lisai and Barry Griffith researched and led a tour along portions of the route in Springfield. On Feb. 15, they will tell us about the historic road and the fruits of their recent research. This program is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net.