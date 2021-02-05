Historic Preservation 101 at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join a community workshop about historic preservation Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. with the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Library via Zoom. Why are historical places important? What does historic preservation mean to our community? Perpetually curious explorers of our built environment, historic preservationist Paula Sagerman teams up with Vermont state architectural historian Devin Colman to lead the workshop to find answers to these and other questions about what preservation means to property owners and our community.

Learn hands-on what qualifies a house as historic, how to get historical landmark status, what it means to be in a historic district, and the benefits of owning a historic home. Topics will include what to know before buying a historic home, about tax breaks, and the ins and outs of remodeling or conserving a historic home.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.

The workshop is made possible through a grant from the Vermont State Division of Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.