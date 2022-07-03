Historian Marty Podskoch presents at the Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m., historian and author Marty Podskoch will talk about Vermont’s 30 Civilian Conservation Corps Camps, including the one in Bellows Falls on CCC Road, at the Rockingham Library.

The CCC began on March 31, 1933, under President Roosevelt’s New Deal to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. CCC camps were set up in many Vermont towns, state parks, and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites, and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WWII.

Podskoch is a retired teacher and the author of eleven books, whose topics include the CCC camps of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Adirondacks. He is keenly interested in meeting individuals who may have Vermont CCC stories and photos to contribute to the book he is currently working on. Those that have information can contact him at 860-267-2442 or podskoch@comcast.net.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.