LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Arts and Historical Society summer history exhibit, “Growing Up in ‘Derry,” opens Saturday, June 26 and runs through the month of July at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road.

The exhibit will feature toys from days gone by, chores, school memorabilia, and childhood memories from those who spent their youth here between 1920 and 2020. Viewers will be able to draw parallels and differences in growing up here over the last 100 years. Also on display will be paintings and drawings of Londonderry’s youth by Bernadine Custer Sharp, which are part of the LAHS collection as well as some enlargements of Everett Vaile’s glass plates, which have never before been seen in large size. Exhibit hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

If you have any thing you would like to contribute to the show, please contact Mimi Wright at 802-824-6560. Visit the www.LAHSVT.org for more information on other events and programming. To schedule an appointment, email us at lahs1780@gmail.com.