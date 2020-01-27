Community reading of Frederick Douglass’s famous speech

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m., take part in a public participatory reading of Frederick Douglass’s famous Fourth of July Address at the Rockingham Library’s top floor meeting room.

Volunteer readers are sought to read short consecutive sections of Douglass’s speech, which challenge the audience: “What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Are the great principles of political freedom and of natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?”

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.