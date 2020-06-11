CHS Second Sunday program: Revolutionary Cemetery

CAVENDISH, Vt. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavendish Historical Society is limiting museum visits by appointment only, which can be arranged by calling 802-226-7807 or emailing margocaulfield@icloud.com.

In addition, CHS is sponsoring a series of Second Sunday programs throughout the season. Note, those attending the programs, or visiting the museum, will be required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

In honor of Flag Day, June 14, CHS will conduct a tour of the Old Revolutionary Cemetery in Cavendish. We will meet at 2 p.m. in front of the museum, 1958 Main Street in Cavendish, and then carpool out to the cemetery. A short hike is required to reach the cemetery.

The cemetery is the final resting place of many patriots, as well as one loyalist, the latter of whom had served in the French & Indian War. Cavendish patriots ranged in age from 15 upwards and included women, as well as a former slave. Due to the proximity to the Crown Point Road, there are a number of soldiers who died along the way and were buried here as well as in the Coffeen Cemetery.

If time permits, a visit will be made to the Coffeen Cemetery.