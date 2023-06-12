CHS annual Ghost Walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will once again host the Cavendish Village Ghost tour on Saturday, June 17. Meet at the former Duttonsville School House, 66 Duttonsville School Drive, Cavendish, at 8 p.m. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight.

The former Duttonsville School is thought to be haunted by children in what was once a classroom. The owner would hear laughing and sounds that a party was going on. However, whenever he opened the door, no one was there. Other strange occurrences have happened in the building, including a spirit teenager who sat at the end of a visitor’s bed.

Among the sites to be visited include the Cavendish High Street Cemetery, Cavendish Stone Church, private homes, as well as the site of the “Dutton House.” The latter was believed by locals to be haunted long before it was moved to Shelburne Museum, where the ghosts seemed to continue to haunt the museum, staff and visitors alike. No tour would be complete without a stop at the old Hickernell house, where for many decades it was believed that Mr. Hickernell had been murdered and buried in the basement.

Free and open to the public, donations are always welcomed. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.