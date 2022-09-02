Charlestown Old Home Days, 2022

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The weekend of Aug. 19, 20, and 21 could not have been better for the community of Charlestown. For the first time since 2015, including a two-year delay because of Covid and business losses due to the closure of Route 12, Old Home Days finally returned to this picturesque town along the Connecticut River. It was a boost that was sorely needed and the weather was perfect. There were events galore beginning Friday evening at Morningside Flight Park with fishing, yard yahtzee, a s’mores fire pit, concert by Rebecca Mae and Jamey, and culminating with fabulous fireworks.

Bright and early Saturday, the fun began with a parade for the ages. The theme was, “Love My Town, Love My Country” and the Grand Marshals were Mr. Norm Cobb and Mrs. Barbara Lumbra. Parade participants included alumni and town floats, bands, The Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, antique cars, the Catamount BagPipers, the Shriners mini-cars, local students and even a train. No sooner had the parade ended when activities sprung up throughout the downtown area. Guests made their rounds between face painting, a rock wall and bungee trampoline, inflatable axe throwing, train rides, craft fair, an art show of local residents’ work, wagon rides, kids’ corner, magic show, wildlife encounters, and an evening youth dance.

You may be thinking that with all these events, people probably worked up an appetite. Well, Charlestown had that covered as well. Along with Charlestown House of Pizza, there were food trucks offering fried dough, hot dogs, fries, slushies, Jamaican food, Mexican food, sausage heroes donated by Life on Main, and a lot of ice cold drinks and ice cream from our very own local business, the Ice Cream Machine.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, the Rotarians sponsored a delicious pancake breakfast featuring blueberries from Peachblow Farm. While some residents were enjoying breakfast, others participated in a 5K Race. Shortly thereafter, Gospel music could be heard on the library lawn and were followed by local singers, a baby goat petting area, family magician Dylan Tenny, and a community potluck. Following the pot luck, winners of the cupcake decorating contest were announced and awarded their prizes.

Members of the Old Home Days Committee would like to thank Morningside Flight Park for hosting Friday night’s kickoff activities, Whelen Engineering Company for the fireworks celebration, Mascoma Bank, Blanc & Bailey Construction, Charlestown Memorial Post 8497 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary, Claremont Savings Bank, St. Luke’s Mission & the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, St. Pierre, Inc., and all of our local businesses that are too many to list and go above and beyond to support Charlestown in every way, every day. The committee members and our community appreciate each of you.

Written by Sheila Grimsley