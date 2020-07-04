Cavendish Historical Society: Epidemics and pandemics

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. on the museum grounds, 1955 Main Street, the Cavendish Historical Society will be hosting a free talk on epidemics and pandemics, primarily focusing on the epidemics of the 20th and 21st centuries.

“The pandemic began in the East, sweeping through cities and towns, disrupting daily life and sowing fear and uncertainty throughout much of the known world.” While this sounds like an apt description of today’s COVID-19 pandemic, it was actually talking about the Antonine Plague, possibly small pox or measles, which took place in the second century.

Throughout human history, epidemics and pandemics have occurred time and again. Fear and the manners in which people respond are similar from one event to the next. History does have a way of repeating itself simply because these occurrences have the same common denominator – humans.

This talk is open to the public. All those who attend must wear a mask, social distance, and adhere to other Covid prevention protocols.