“Can I Get You a Drink?” True stories of female poisoners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 28, at 6 p.m., join writer and researcher Erin E. Moulton at the Springfield Town Library as we explore five female poisoners from American history, the drinks that did them in, and the trials that followed their deadly deeds. We’ll travel from a case of contaminated gin in 1890s Maine, to a small barn dance with a horrifying twist in 1920s California. We’ll chase down Prohibition-era rumrunners and investigate one of New England’s most famous serial killers. Which drink was the deadliest? What motivation did each woman have? And were they all truly guilty of the crime?

Moulton writes books and tracks dead people. As a genealogical researcher, she has explored the lives of the departed for over 14 years. Moulton is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the New Hampshire Historical Society, and the New Hampshire Society of Genealogists. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emerson College, a Master of Fine Arts from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, and a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University. She is an award-winning author of middle-grade and young-adult books. When she isn’t tracking down the right word or clue, she can be spotted sleuthing New England’s burying places. You can find her online at www.erinemoulton.com.

If you would like to sign up for a reminder, please visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.