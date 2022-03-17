BRV Senior Center holds event on Finnish culture

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Black River Valley Senior Center will be holding a featured event, “Finnish Culture Share,” from 9:30–10:30 a.m at 10 High St. in Ludlow. The event will be followed by a coffee hour.

Do you have stories that illustrate the Finnish culture? Maia Gilmour, a self-guided researcher who grew up in Ludlow, is on a mission to learn more about the Finnish experience in Vermont. She will facilitate a guided discussion around memories, stories and mythologies about Finnish culture. The event will be audio recorded for reference purposes, but no quotes or audio will be used in any projects unless permission is received.