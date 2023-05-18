Bremer Prize awarded to GMUHS student

CHESTER, Vt. – Congratulations to Green Mountain Union High School freshman Violet Haight for winning the Frances Bremer History Prize. This prize has run for the past two years through the generous contribution of local history buff Paul Bremer.

Bremer created this prize in memory of his late wife, who was a teacher, author, and lover of history. This prize is awarded for an outstanding research project in history. This year’s recipient was also awarded the Vermont History Prize at the state History Day competition held in April. Violet’s project was titled “Vermont’s First Ski Tow,” and centered on a thoughtful look at an industry central to the economic heart of the Vermont landscape.