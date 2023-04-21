BRAM welcomes LRC

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) held at the Black River Academy Museum (BRAM), President Sue Pollender and Director Georgia Brehm spoke to members of the LRC about the history of the building and the museum.

Several prominent local youth attended the Academy, including Frank Agan, who went on to develop an early version of the vacuum cleaner, an example of which is on display in the Museum. He also owned the woolen mill in town. Another prominent student was the Rotary International founder Paul Harris, who attended Black River Academy during his high school years along with students from many states and countries, including Cuba. Rotarians were advised to be sure they followed school rules by taking the proper stairway for girls or boys when they toured the building.

After the presentations, rotarians were given a short scavenger hunt and invited to tour the collections on three floors, including a Finnish exhibit and several historical exhibits by local school students. Among other items of interest is the depiction of Ludlow’s historic Main Street.

The museum is open in the summer Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or by appointment.