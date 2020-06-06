BRAM expands community history project; announces July 1 opening

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum in Ludlow is adapting to meet local challenges. BRAM announced an expanded effort to preserve the experience of community members during the time of COVID-19 even as the building remains closed to the public until July 1.

The organization, in partnership with Okemo Valley TV, recognizes the important moment in history that the nation and Ludlow area community continue to face today. BRAM has produced a short booklet of prompts and activities to encourage community members to reflect on their experience during the spring of 2020. Once completed, these records can be added to the museum’s extensive local history collection. The activity booklet can be downloaded at www.bramvt.org or on BRAM’s Facebook page. Visit www.tinyurl.com/LudlowMemory to learn more about submitting digital photos, video clips, or audio recordings related to the project.

The Black River Academy Museum will open to the public July 1, 2020 after delaying the summer season’s opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is in the process of making changes to the physical spaces to ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and patrons. The museum is located at 14 High St. in Ludlow and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

All in-person special events have been canceled through August. BRAM joins other historic sites and museums partially reopening July 1, including the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier.

The Black River Academy Museum preserves the history of the Ludlow-area through education programs, exhibitions, and the stewardship of hundreds of artifacts. For more information, contact Executive Director Georgia Brehem at 802-228-5050.