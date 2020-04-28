BRAM COVID-19 documentation request

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Academy Museum is starting a program to document and share stories about the COVID-19 health issue. Collecting stories and memories for future generations to read about is important for the continued story of the history of Ludlow and its people during the winter and spring of 2020.

Everyone is invited to share in this documentation since it involves us all. The questions that might be asked in the future are: What were you doing during this time? Were you part of the essential work force? If so, what was that like? If not, what were you doing to keep yourself and your family safe during the quarantine period? As a student, how did you keep up with your studies? What instructional methods were you using to either teach your class or learn as a student? Whatever age group you are in, did you complete an art project, write a song or poem, read a book, try a new recipe, play an old board game that was tucked away in a closet? What about your story of kindness that was shown to you through a neighbor, friend, or family member? Are there any activities or rituals that were developed to help you through the long days at home? Everyone’s story is important. The mantra of “We are all in this together” has never been truer.

If you would like to participate in this project, please direct your mail to BRAM, P.O. Box 73, Ludlow, VT 05149 or email glbrehm@tds.net.

We are making history as we speak! Thank you in advance for helping out during this unusual and historic time.