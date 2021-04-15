BRAM completes historic preservation masonry project

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum in Ludlow completed vital work to the main entrance of this community organization. Masons from C.S. Surething stabilized the stone steps after decades of use and weather-related incidents. The architectural fixture met students each day entering the Black River Academy including future-President Calvin Coolidge. These repairs will once again welcome visitors, researchers, and community members to the local historical society.

The Black River Academy Museum preserves the history of the Ludlow area through education programs, exhibitions, and the stewardship of hundreds of artifacts. For more information, contact Executive Director Georgia Brehm at 802-228-5050.