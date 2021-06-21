Black River Academy Museum opens for the season

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Academy Museum, 14 High St. in Ludlow, opens Thursday, July 1 for the 2021 season. The museum will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Many exciting programs are scheduled this year. The first will be a play, “Sylvia” directed by Stephanie Rowe, at the Ludlow Town Hall, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7. August also brings us a Tea Party at the museum. In September, we will have a concert and Vermont Tales by Ken Sheldon. Our annual gala will be in October.

Come visit the museum where you will find exhibits that tells stories of early Ludlow. Many of these exhibits have been projects of Ludlow school students.