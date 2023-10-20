Bewitched: styles during the Salem witch trials

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you interested in the Salem Witch Trials that took place in the 1690s?

Join Ren from Spirits of Fashion on Monday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, for an afternoon exploring the fashion trends of Salem, Mass., during a specific time period, and how they differed from those in Europe. Discover the various styles of clothing for both men and women through Ren’s use of images and movie clips. This promises to be an exciting event that will get you into the Halloween spirit!.

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-3108.