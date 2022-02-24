Bellows Falls asks voters to approve acquisition of Historic Train Station

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Residents are being asked to vote on Article 9 for $75,000 toward the acquisition of the Historic Union Train Station for the purposes of future preservation by utilizing existing grant funding opportunities.

Built in 1921, the Bellows Falls Train Station has seen local youth drafted for World War II board the train bound for Boston, has seen the Bellows Falls Cooperative Creamery and Boston and Maine R.R. providing the primary milk supply from Vt. to First National Grocery Stores from 1922 –1966, and the startup of Green Mountain R.R. providing Scenic Excursions for tens of thousands of residents and visitors until 2009. With the Vermont Rail Plan goal of improving passenger stations on the Amtrak service lines, combined with the passage of the federal infrastructure bill at the end of Fall 2021, we have a rare opportunity to rehabilitate this historic contributing structure to the National Register for the Island District of Bellows Falls.

The requested $75,000 will leverage a total of $350,000 for acquisition, restoration of damaged foundation, and repair and replace some of the damaged bricks in this Phase Two of the overall project. The Phase One prior planning and feasibility study, partnerships, and town support make this a very competitive application for the Downtown Transportation Fund with a request for $200,000.

The Development Office will be in attendance with information and visual displays as well as available to answer any questions on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. for the Informational Town Meeting in the Lower Theatre of the Bellows Falls Opera House and outside the Masonic Temple on voting day, Tuesday, March 1 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information contact development@rockbf.org or 802-376-5425.