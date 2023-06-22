Author Marty Podskoch discusses Vermont CCC camps

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 25, at 1 p.m., the Springfield Town Library will host author and historian Marty Podskoch, who will give a PowerPoint presentation on the 90th Anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camps and work in Vermont.

The Civilian Conservation Corps began on March 31, 1933, under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Great Depression. The CCC disbanded in 1942, due to the need for men in World War II.

Marty Podskoch is a retired teacher and the author of 11 books. He is presently gathering information on the CCC camps in Vermont and Massachusetts for future books. Podskoch is keenly interested in meeting individuals who may have CCC stories and photos to contribute to his next book.