Any old Vermont sugarhouses out there?

REGION – Vermont sugarhouses are a vanishing landmark and with them their history is at risk of being permanently lost. A statewide network of sugar-making enthusiasts have organized a project to create a comprehensive and descriptive list of all sugarhouses in Vermont with a focus on the oldest sugarhouses.

Once the list is complete, the project team will interview sugar-making families and photograph Vermont sugarhouses. This visual and documented history will be made available for future review and use. The final outcome will be the creation of a photo book to showcase these architectural legacies and landmarks.

The Vermont Division for Historical Preservation makes available barn preservation grants. If you own a historical agricultural building, and sugarhouses have qualified in the past, you may be eligible to apply for a barn grant to assist with the cost of repairing and maintaining the structure.

For more information about the project, and to add to the lists of active, inactive, and abandoned sugarhouses, go to www.sugarhousevermont.com.