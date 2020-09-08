Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Each year the Cavendish Historical Society holds a “walk and talk” on the famous accident in Cavendish that ushered in the field of neuroscience and a clearer understanding of how the brain functions. This year’s emphasis will be on the “walk” portion, as the program will be held entirely outside.

On the 172nd date of the accident, Sunday, Sept. 13, meet at 2 p.m. at the CHS Museum, 1958 Main Street. Included in the walk will be the boarding house where Gage stayed, the site of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s surgery, and more.

While blasting for the new railroad, Phineas Gage had a tamping rod blow through his head, yet lived for 12 more years. Thanks to the painstaking work of Dr. John Harlow, the Cavendish physician that treated him, the accident and Gage’s injuries and recovery continue to be studied.

The site of the accident is approximately three quarters of a mile from the museum and by the time other sites of interest are visited and we return to the museum, you will have walked for close to two miles. Participants can stop at any time. It’s recommended to wear comfortable walking shoes.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, contact Margo Caulfield at 802-226-7807.