CAVENDISH, Vt. – Once again, the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will be holding the annual Phineas Gage Walk and Talk on the Sunday closest to the date of the accident. On Sept. 13, 1848, Gage, a railroad foreman, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident, and lived for 12 more years.

His accident made medical history, thanks to the dedication of Dr. John Harlow, the Cavendish physician who documented his injury and course of recovery. Harlow was able to secure Gage’s skull and tamping rod, which now reside at the Warren Anatomical Museum. Thanks to Cavendish Labs, CHS has a 3D exact replica of Gage’s skull.

This year’s walk and talk takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the CHS Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish, Vt. The program begins at 2 p.m. The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home and surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. Note this event takes place rain or shine.

The site of the accident is approximately ¾ of a mile from the Museum, and by the time other sites of interest are visited and we return to the museum, you will have walked close to two miles. Participants can stop at any time. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. For more information, please call 802-226-7807, or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.