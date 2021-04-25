WINDSOR, Vt. – When the American Precision Museum in Windsor opens for the season May 1, visitors can expect to see a few changes. New displays will tell the important story of how precision manufacturing changed from “Made by Hand” to “Made by Machine.” In the museum today, displays of early machinery are integrated into the broad story of American industrial history, enabling visitors to learn more of the important role the manufacturing industry continues to play in shaping American culture and society.

“This new exhibit will bring to light how products were first made by hand and then made by machine, through the brilliance of Kendall, Robbins and Lawrence,” said Executive Director Steve Dalessio. The new display will feature updated lighting and media, a new hand-tool display, and much more. “We look forward to sharing the new exhibit with you whether you’re here at the museum or visiting us online,” added Dalessio.

Additionally, the Science and Technology of Measurement display has had an update for the new season. As part of the statewide exhibit “2020 Vision: Reflecting on a World-Changing Year,” the update includes the measurement of heat, due to unprecedented use of forehead thermometers for Covid-19 symptom checking. The museum’s collection of pyrometers and thermometers includes devices that can measure up to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit. Beside the measurement of heat and temperature, this display also features devices that measure speed, distance, time, power, and hardness.

As a way to show visitors how far machine tools have come, a new Advanced Manufacturing display is also under construction that will feature the industrial purposes of 3D printing, advanced sensors, and electrical discharge machining.

For more information on events at the American Precision Museum, visit www.americanprecision.org.

The American Precision Museum is located in the 1846 Robbins & Lawrence Armory, a National Historic Landmark, and traces the beginnings of manufacturing to modern technology through exhibits and interactive programs. The museum is open for special programs and by appointment until April 30 and is open daily beginning May 1.