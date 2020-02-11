Along the River: Tales from Cheshire County’s Connecticut River Towns

WALPOLE, N.H. – Alan Rumrill, director of the Cheshire County Historical Society, will talk about three centuries of life along Connecticut River Friday, Feb. 21, in the Walpole Town Hall at 7 p.m.

The Connecticut comprises the entire western border of Cheshire County and has played a major role in the history of the region. Rumrill will share tales about the four towns located on the river: Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland, and Walpole.

He will tell about the uses of the river, bridges, ferries, disasters, crimes, businesses, famous folks, and everyday life along the river for the past 300 years, much of which he has documented in his popular column in the Keene Sentinel. An author of several books and a native of Cheshire County, Rumrill has been executive director of the Cheshire County Historical Society for 36 years.

The event is free of charge and open to all. Refreshments will be served.