Acworth celebrates 200th anniversary

ACWORTH, N.H. – Come join us as we celebrate a 200-year milestone with presentations, food, vendors, music and fun on the town green at 13 Town Hall Rd., in Acworth, N.H., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14.

On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 7 p.m., the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus will perform in the sanctuary at the Church on the Hill, Acworth Meetinghouse. The concert is sponsored by and will benefit the United Church of Acworth.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, celebrations begin at 10 a.m. with an Invocation by Pastor Becky Josephson with welcome by Carole Wallace, Chairman of Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse, followed by bell-ringing tribute to friends and loved ones.

10 a.m. to 4 pm Acworth Silsby Library Book Sale at the Town Hall,

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, antiques, and local organizations on the common, including various basket raffles and musical entertainment,

12 p.m. Chicken Barbecue to benefit Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse,

1:30 p.m. Dedication of the Horse Sheds and guest speaker Helen Frink, Chairman of Acworth Cemetery Trustees.

As part of the gala celebration, we will pause to take a moment to remember those who have enriched our lives and our community by having the Meetinghouse bell rung in their memory or honor.

If you would like to have the bell tolled for someone by donation to benefit the Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse, mail your request to Mary Hildreth, 553 NH Route 123A, Alstead, NH 03602. Donations are tax-deductible.

Names will be read aloud and the bell tolled starting at 10 a.m.