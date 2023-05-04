SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Steve Taylor of Plainfield, N.H., will present the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program “80 Years of Changes in the Connecticut River Valley” on Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Taylor will relate recollections of the “good ole days,” as witnessed by his years of experiences as a farmer, newspaperman, and public servant. His many careers spanned time as the editor for The Valley News, New Hampshire Agricultural Commissioner, Plainfield selectman, and farming his land.

Our memories will resonate with his experiences as he relates changes during his lifetime in many aspects of our lifestyles, including such topics as the use of farm land and the disappearance of dairy farms, transportation and road conditions, how the interstate highways have affected shopping and employment opportunities, and the changing scene of industrial employment with the disappearance of the machine tool industry in Springfield and Windsor.

He’ll voice his lament at how the introduction of television cut into the traditional social events of church suppers and town dances. We’ll hear his tales of good changes, of how indoor plumbing and electricity have greatly improved our way of life.

This is the final program of the OLLI spring semester. The Fall semester will begin on Sept. 19. In August you may view the entire semester’s programs and register by going to the website, www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. If you do attend and have not pre-registered, we will welcome you, and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program. There is an individual program fee. No payment can be accepted at the event.

Pre-registration can be done online on the website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 802-656-5817 during regular office hours, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.