SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society will present “2020 Calendar Pictures” Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at the SAHS facility at 65 Route 16, North Springfield. Bunni Putnam will talk about the photographs in the SAHS 2020 calendar. This program is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-886-7935 or email sahs@vermontel.net.