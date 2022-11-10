Windsor County collects 291 pounds of medications

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. – On Oct. 29, 2022, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with local and state police, again participated in the DEA-led National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, resulting in 291 pounds of disposed medications collected throughout Windsor County for incineration.

“Take-Back” efforts began in 2010 as stand-alone disposal events occurring twice a year. Since then, many police departments and pharmacies across Windsor County, the state, and the nation have installed permanent drug collection units, assisting in medication returns year-round.

Windsor County Sherriff Michael Chamberlain and Captain Claude Weyant have been instrumental in keeping the take back efforts going. Normally, the Sheriff’s Department collects the disposed-of medication and brings it to DEA officials to weigh. The medication is then taken for incineration by the DEA. Sherriff Chamberlain and Captain Weyant help in arranging the collection and incineration of medications collected.

Captain Claude Weyant expressed his appreciation for the joint effort in the success of the event. “Sheriff Mike Chamberlain and I, on behalf of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, would like to thank all the local police agencies, all the citizens who turned in their unused drugs, the DEA, the Vermont National Guard, and the Mt. Ascutney Prevention Partnership for another successful Drug Take Back day.”

Law Enforcement officials, Healthcare professionals, and Green Peak Alliance encourage adults to lock their medications as they need them or to properly dispose of unused medications safely. For information on proper use, storage, and disposal of prescription medications, visit www.twinstatesafemeds.org.

In addition, the Vermont Department of Health provides free prescription medication mail back envelopes: Medication in its original container or in a sealed bag is placed inside the preaddressed envelope and mailed off to be destroyed. Mail back envelopes are available at many police departments, libraries, vet offices, and town clerks offices in Windsor County as well as Mt. Ascutney Hospital and can also be ordered online at www.healthvermont.gov/alcoholdrugs/services/prescription-drug-disposal.