White River Junction VA announces new coronavirus safety measures

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – The White River Junction VA Healthcare System has announced they will be transitioning all face-to-face visits to VA Video Connect or telephone visits at their Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Keene, N.H. and at the Brattleboro, Newport, and Rutland, Vt. locations until further notice. This change will be effective starting March 26, 2020.

The remaining Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Littleton, N.H., as well as Burlington, and Bennington, Vt. will initiate this change beginning April 2, 2020. The White River Junction VA Healthcare System asks that patients use telehealth options for medical and behavioral visits that are not emergent.

“Out of concern for our veterans, staff, and community, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dan O’Rourke, M.D., Chief of Staff at White River Junction VA. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

“Telehealth remains a viable option for routine or non-urgent issues and offers the same high-quality, effective care veterans have come to expect when visiting our facilities,” explains O’Rourke.

Available telehealth options include appointments by phone or using VA Video Connect via computer, smartphone, or tablet. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit www.mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

Veterans may also send online, secure messages for non-urgent questions to their VA health care team using My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal. More information is available at www.myhealth.va.gov.

To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can call 802-295-9363 ext. 6364 or send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet.

Veterans experiencing an emergency should immediately dial 911 or go to the closest emergency room. Individuals experiencing an urgent mental health issue may also call the Veterans Crisis Line, 24/7, at 1-800-273-8255, press 1, or text 838255. Confidential chat is available at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at www.mobile.va.gov/annie.

Prescription Refills

Veterans who need non-urgent prescription refills should call the pharmacy call center at 1-866-400-1241 or 802-295-9363 ext. 6364. Veterans can also request prescription refills be shipped to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app available for download at www.mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.