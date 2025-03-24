What you should know about colon cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon) or the rectum. The colon is the final part of the digestive system, responsible for absorbing nutrients and water from food and forming stool. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. About one out of every 24 Americans will develop colorectal cancer in their lifetime, and there is a trend of it developing in younger age groups. Early detection and prevention can significantly improve survival rates, making awareness and screening crucial.

Risk Factors

Colon cancer can develop from abnormal growths called polyps that form on the lining of the colon. While not all polyps turn into cancer, they can increase the risk. Several factors increase the likelihood of developing colon cancer:

Age – People over the age of 50 are at higher risk, although the disease can occur in younger individuals.

Family history – A family history of colon cancer or colorectal polyps increases risk. Inherited genetic conditions like Lynch syndrome, and familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) also raise the chances of developing the disease.

Lifestyle factors – A diet high in red or processed meats, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity can contribute to the development of colon cancer.

Inflammatory bowel diseases – Conditions like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis increase the risk of colon cancer due to chronic inflammation of the colon.

Personal history – Individuals who have had previous colon polyps or other cancers, such as ovarian or endometrial cancer, are at increased risk.

Symptoms

In the early stages, colon cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms, making routine screening important. As the disease progresses, common symptoms include blood in the stool, which may appear bright red or dark; persistent abdominal pain or cramps; unexplained weight loss; fatigue; changes in bowel habits, e.g., diarrhea, constipation; and feeling that the bowel doesn’t empty completely

It is important to note that these symptoms can be associated with other conditions, so medical consultation is necessary for a proper diagnosis.

Screening and Diagnosis

Screening is essential for detecting colon cancer before symptoms appear. The American Cancer Society recommends that individuals at average risk begin regular screening at age 45, while those with a family history or other risk factors may need to start earlier.

When caught early, colon cancer has a high survival rate. With proper screening, lifestyle changes, and early detection, the chances of successful treatment and recovery are greatly improved. It is important for individuals, especially those over 50 or with a family history, to schedule a screening. By staying informed and proactive, colon cancer can be detected early, and many lives can be saved.

Article submitted by Springfield Hospital.