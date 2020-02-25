What women should know about abnormal bleeding

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Abnormal uterine bleeding can occur at any age and, while not exclusively, it is a symptom seen quite often in women of childbearing age. Some of the causes of abnormal bleeding may include pregnancy, structural abnormalities in the uterus that may include fibroids or polyps, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, blood thinners, or hormonal changes.

Women who are entering or who are in menopause may have hormonal changes that can cause the lining of the uterus, endometrium, to thicken. This can cause bleeding or abnormal menstruation.

Some of the signs of abnormal uterine bleeding may include heavy menstrual bleeding; bleeding at unusual times between periods, after sex, during menopause, etc.; unusually long periods of seven days or longer; or inconsistent menstrual cycles.

Testing may include a physical exam, blood tests, pelvic ultrasound, and further testing for pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, or cancer may be needed based on your personal situation.

Your OB/GYN or other healthcare professional should be consulted immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms.

Article written by Kara A. Pitt, MD, FACOG at Springfield Gynecology