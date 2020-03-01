What is Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy?

REGION – Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy is a form of bodywork that engages the energies that create and maintain health in the human body. While it is not a manipulative therapy, it has its roots in osteopathy and has evolved to include influences from advances in neuroscience, human development, and trauma resolution. Practitioners use an educated, non-invasive touch to listen for and to engage with the health in the system supporting nervous system regulation allowing resolution of conditions resulting from stress and trauma.

Who might benefit from a BCST session? People experiencing acute or chronic pain such as injuries, concussions, surgeries, chronic inflammation, headaches, backaches, sciatica, and structural misalignment. The nervous system plays a key role in how we heal from injury and how we experience and perceive pain over time. An activated nervous system creates a condition that slows the healing of tissues and contributes to inflammation. This therapeutic method supports the nervous system to return to a less activated state. Clients frequently experience pain relief from the softening and realignment of tissues.

People who are living with auto-immune, PTSD, anxiety, and stress disorders can also be supported through this gentle modality to discharge shock and trauma and access their own inner resources.

For people who experience overall health, this is a wonderful way to enhance the immune system and care for the whole self and body. This therapeutic work is suitable for people of all ages and physical conditions.

To receive a session, the client rests comfortably and fully clothed on the table. BCST sessions generally last 45 minutes to an hour and are guided by a natural progression initiated by the client’s own body.

“Life heals itself given the right conditions,” says Dr. Andrew Taylor Still, M.D., D.O.

Article submitted by Robin Timko, BCST