Weston Price Foundation discusses well-being

CHESTER, Vt. – Do you ever feel overwhelmed when you go to the grocery store? So many choices, so many ingredient lists to read. How do you know that what you’re buying is actually nourishing? That’s where the Weston Price Foundation (WAPF) is helpful. It is dedicated to restoring nutrient-dense food to the American diet through education, research, and activism.

WAPF, with chapters worldwide, is dedicated to the wise and nourishing traditions of our ancestors.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Chester-Londonderry WAPF chapter invites you to attend its quarterly meeting at Whiting Library, 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt. The purpose of the gathering is to share information about how to make wise choices for yourself and your family. After getting-acquainted, Chapter Leader Vickie Master leads the group in a discussion of the featured articles in the fall 2022 issue of Wise Traditions, the quarterly journal of WAPF, which focuses on food, farming, and the healing arts. The journal is freely available at www.westonaprice.org. Click on “Journals” and scroll to “Fall 2022.”

For more information and to register for the Feb. 11 meeting, contact Chester-Londonderry WAPF chapter leader Dr. Vickie Dubin Master at 201-394-8792 or drvickie@vickiemaster.com.