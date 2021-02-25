Walgreens offering vaccine for people age 65 and older starting today

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Starting today, Vermonters age 65 and older can make an appointment at Walgreens to get their Covid-19 vaccination. This is in advance of the statewide clinics for this age group that begin March 1.

Anyone age 65 and older can go online to www.Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) to make an appointment to be vaccinated. There are no walk-ins; appointments must be scheduled.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens received an unanticipated increase in the amount of 4,300 first doses, directly from the Centers for Disease Control.

Walgreens worked with state officials to offer these doses to the next age group sooner for its available appointments, held Thursdays through the weekend. This will allow the state to offer more of its supply to the currently eligible Vermonters, helping to reach as many people as possible.

The Health Department announced last week that Vermonters 65 years old and above will be able to make an appointment online at www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine starting at 8:15 a.m. March 1. Everyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.