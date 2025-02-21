Veterans group offers nursing scholarships

REGION – The Barre chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, is offering scholarships to qualified undergraduate students enrolled in academic programs of study leading to either associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in nursing. These scholarships can help veterans in related military occupations prepare for civilian careers in the nursing profession.

May 15 is the deadline for submitting applications for scholarships for the 2025 fall academic semester. Awards to successful applicants will be made in July 2025. At least one stipend of $1,000 or more will be available. Students are eligible who have already enrolled in nursing programs, and who are planning to enter programs in the fall semester 2025, who need financial help to cover tuition, anticipated expenses for training and supplies, transportation, and housing, so they can focus on preparation for careers in the nursing profession.

A national program addressing the need for more skilled nurses is a special interest of La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, the veterans organization founded in 1920 and also known as The Forty and Eight. Since the establishment of the national nurses training program in 1955, La Société has helped over 32,000 students with scholarships for training. The chapter in Barre, since 2017, has awarded $33,000 in scholarships to assist 31 students enrolled in undergraduate nursing programs in Vermont colleges and universities.

For more information about The Forty and Eight, the nurses training program, and the nurses training scholarship and application forms, please call Karlene DeVine at 802-877-6392, or email kdevine@gmavt.net.