Vermont’s Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk set for Oct. 23

REGION – Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, reminds the Vermont community-at-large that its signature fundraising event, More Than Pink Walk, will be held Saturday, Oct. 23. The 2021 event will be held virtually again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk will still unite people, bringing them together from their homes and neighborhoods all across the Green Mountain State, and neighboring New Hampshire, and throughout the rest of New England. This year’s walk provides new ways to engage and experience Komen’s mission, enabling you to connect with the Komen breast cancer community from your own home or neighborhood.

“We are excited to join together as #ONEKomen community,” said Linda Maness, Susan G. Komen development manager for Vermont and New Hampshire. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with government health guidance and monitoring the evolving risk to our community, many of whom have compromised immune systems and may be unable to receive a Covid vaccine, we decided that will unite as one community from homes and neighborhoods across the Green Mountain State, as well as throughout New England. No matter where you are, we will feel the presence of our one community every step of the way.”

The Vermont More Than Pink Walk will feature a new audio experience and scavenger hunt during the walk to help bring our community of hope and compassion together in a new way while raising funds to save lives from breast cancer. The audio experience will showcase those touched by breast cancer and why they walk and fundraise. The scavenger hunt will be a fun activity for all ages.

While fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged. Funds raised will support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research, needed patient care, and public policy action at all levels of government. Together, we are working to discover the cures while supporting people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

“The power of our community is not about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Maness. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Working together, it is our goal to make sure that no one faces breast cancer alone.”

To learn more about the walk, and to register, visit www.komen.org/vermontwalk.