Vermonters without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at pop-up sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. – State health officials announced that Vermonters who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for the virus at one of the pop-up testing sites around the state.

Eleven sites are currently scheduled to collect specimens from asymptomatic Vermonters, health care workers, first responders such as EMS, fire, and law enforcement, child care providers currently serving essential workers, and people returning to Vermont – such as college students, people who winter out of state, and second-homeowners. The sites are led by Health Department teams, with support from EMS units and members of the Vermont National Guard.

Make an appointment online for the site near you at www.humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.

All clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd.

Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd. Saturday, May 16, White River Jct., Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Ln.

White River Jct., Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Ln. Saturday, May 16, Colchester, Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 South Park Dr.

Colchester, Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 South Park Dr. Monday, May 18, Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd.

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd. Tuesday, May 19, Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill

Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill Wednesday, May 20, Middlebury, American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Rd.

Middlebury, American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Rd. Wednesday, May 20, St. Albans, Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Rd.

St. Albans, Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Rd. Thursday, May 21, Newport, North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave.

Newport, North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave. Friday, May 22, Springfield High School, 303 South St.

Springfield High School, 303 South St. Friday, May 22, Morrisville, Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park

Morrisville, Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park Saturday, May 23, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon Town School, 2591 Lily Pond Rd.

Vermonters with symptoms – no matter how mild – should contact their health care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site. People who do not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.

For up-to-date information and guidance for staying healthy and preventing the spread of COVID-19, go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid19.