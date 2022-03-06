VELC receives donation from Williams family

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The children at the Village Early Learning Center will be breathing cleaner air thanks to the yearly holiday collection of a local family.

VELC is this year’s beneficiary of the Williams family’s annual Christmastime collection, “Because with Covid, it’s important to help the kids,” said Christine Williams. Christine Williams spoke on behalf of the family, which is headed by matriarch Mildred “Milly” Williams of Bellows Falls who raised her seven children in Saxtons River and provided childcare for many more.

The family contribution allowed the center to purchase four air filters to place among its rooms in the former Christ’s Church building, now a community facility known as 24 Main.

The Williams family now numbers 60 or 70, most still residing locally, who gather each year and make a donation to a local nonprofit in honor of their late father, Charles. Suggestions for the recipient are made, and then a committee presents the final choices for a vote.

“We really appreciate that the Williams family reached out to us so we could purchase the filters,” said VELC director Lori Rooney. “We have been struggling with all the issues around Covid, and having the filters is one more step in keeping our kids safe.”