Vegetable-Forward Potluck at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kick off National Nutrition Month in March by coming together for Vegetable Celebration Potluck, a whole-food, plant-based (WFPB) community potluck. A gathering that’s all about delicious, nourishing food and meaningful connections. Whether you’re a long-time plant-based eater, or just curious to try something new, this event is a welcoming space to enjoy wholesome, home-cooked dishes and friendly conversation at the Rockingham Free Public Library, on Monday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

This free event is an opportunity for the community to share tasty, nutritious, plant-powered meals, while learning more about the benefits of whole-food, plant-based eating, and is a collaboration between the library and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, who serves on the on the Agriculture, Food Resiliency, and Forestry Committee. Guests are encouraged to bring a WFPB dish – featuring whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, and seeds. Be sure to label your dish with ingredients for those with allergies, and come hungry and ready to connect with a welcoming community.

“We believe that food has the power to bring people together and create positive change,” said Bos-Lun, “This potluck is a chance for everyone to experience the joy of plant-based eating, while connecting with others who share a passion for health, sustainability, and good food.”

Attendees will not only get to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes, but also exchange recipes, tips, and inspiration for healthier living. Whether you’re looking to improve your health, reduce your environmental impact, or simply explore new flavors, this event is for you.

For more information about this free and open to the public event, please call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.