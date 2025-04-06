Valley Health Connections welcomes new board members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Valley Health Connections, the local agency whose mission is to remove barriers and facilitate access to health care for uninsured and underinsured people, recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors. Pictured left to to right are Samantha Ball, executive director; Marty Hammond, president of the board; and new board members Karen Engdahl and Ted Cody. Other board members not pictured include Scott Belt, Gianina Farrugia, Ryan Jennings, and Lindsy Mack. For more information about Valley Health Connections, visit the website at www.valleyhealthvt.org.