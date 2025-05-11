Valley Health Connections open house

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Samantha Ball, executive director of Valley Health Connections, is preparing to welcome one and all to a springtime open house at the organization’s new office, 368 River Street, on Wednesday, May 21, from 4-7 p.m. In addition to seeing the new facility, you will have the opportunity to meet staff and board of trustees members. Information will be presented regarding the many important services Valley Health Connections provides to the Springfield Community and other towns, both in Vermont and New Hampshire. Come and learn more about this organization whose mission is to remove barriers and facilitate access to health care for uninsured and underinsured people. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact director@valleyhealthvt.org.