Understanding retinal detachment

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The human eye is a marvel of biological engineering, allowing us to see the sparkle of light in the night sky from millions of miles away, or the dazzling array of colors in a sunset. But what happens when this delicate structure experiences the dramatic event known as a retinal detachment? Buckle up, as we embark on a journey through the eye to find out.

What is a retinal detachment? If the eye was a movie camera, the retina would be the film, and the light entering the eye would be the projection. If the film was suddenly damaged, what would happen to the projection? A suddenly distorted or dark screen. Retinal detachment occurs when the retina, the thin “wallpaper” in the back of the eye, becomes separated from its supportive tissue. This can lead to permanent vision loss if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

Retinal detachment can occur for many reasons. Some common culprits include age, high myopia (nearsightedness), eye trauma, eye surgery, and diabetes. As we mature, the vitreous gel that fills the eye can shrink and pull away from the retina, leading to a detachment. If you have a strong glasses prescription for nearsightedness, your retina is thinner and more stretched than the average person, putting it at a higher risk for a retinal hole or tear. If you have vision changes after a hard hit to the eye or eye surgery, get your eyes checked. Retinal detachment is a common complication of eye trauma. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to diabetic retinopathy, or bleeding and abnormal blood vessel growth, that can detach the retina.

How do you know if you’re having a retinal detachment? There are often warning signs. Symptoms are often described as seeing persistent flashes of light in your peripheral vision, or increasing new black spots or “floaters” in your view. In some cases, there will be a dark shadow or curtain over a portion of the vision. These are all serious symptoms that need immediate attention.

If you suspect a retinal detachment, schedule a visit with your eye doctor as soon as possible for timely diagnosis and treatment. Your doctor will dilate your eyes and determine if a detachment is present. If so, there are many treatments available depending on the type of break. Retinal surgeons may use a laser to seal down the retina. In some instances, a scleral buckle, or belt, will be placed to hold the retina intact. Another procedure, pneumatic retinopexy, is the process of injecting a gas bubble in the eye to push the retina back against the eye wall.

Retinal detachment may sound scary, but with timely diagnosis and management, many people regain their vision. So, keep your eyes peeled for any unusual symptoms, and don’t hesitate to seek help. After all, we only get one pair of eyes.

Written by Dr. Mercedes Smith, optometrist, Springfield Family Eyecare.