Turning Point Recovery Parents in Recovery Book Club

REGION – Turning Point’s Parenting Program invites families to join a book club that helps parents in recovery and their children make connections and realize they are not alone in their struggle. Children are very welcome and snacks will be provided.

“The Flight of the Puffin,” by local author Ann Braden, tells how one small act of kindness ripples out to connect four kids. The children receive encouraging messages along the way and summon up what they need – bravery, empathy, or understanding.

“Libby comes from a long line of bullies. She wants to be different, but sometimes that doesn’t work out. To bolster herself, she makes a card with the message ‘You are amazing.’ That card sets off a chain reaction that ends up making a difference in the lives of some kids who could also use a boost – be it from dealing with bullies, unaccepting families, or the hole that grief leaves. Receiving an encouraging message helps each kid summon up the thing they need most, whether it’s bravery, empathy, or understanding. Because it helps them realize they matter – and that they’re not flying solo anymore.”

To accompany this book club, parents and children will participate in craft and other projects to help learn and share the message of this story, where one small act of kindness ripples out to connect four kids in this stirring novel by the author of the beloved “The Benefits of Being an Octopus.”

The Book Club will take place Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. at Turning Point Recovery Center, 39 Elm Street, Brattleboro. To register for this free opportunity, call 802-618-0006 and ask for Olivia. We can provide a Zoom link if you prefer to participate from home. If you need help getting the book, just let us know.