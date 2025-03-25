The power of small-group training

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Many of us set ambitious health and fitness goals at the beginning of the year. In fact, nearly half of all New Year’s resolutions are focused on improving physical health. However, most of these resolutions are abandoned within a few months. So, if your motivation is already slipping, you’re not alone. But there’s a solution that can help keep you motivated: small-group training.

Small-group training combines the camaraderie of a group exercise class and the tailored approach of working with a personal trainer. Its benefits go beyond the physical gains and results you’ll see and feel.

One of the main reasons people struggle to maintain a fitness routine is the challenge of staying motivated. Small-group training provides a built-in support network of individuals with similar goals, making it easier to stay committed. When you train with others, you are more likely to show up, push yourself harder, and stick with your workouts.

It’s no secret that people are more likely to continue an activity if they enjoy it. Small-group training turns workouts into a social and engaging experience, helping participants associate exercise with fun rather than just effort. The camaraderie and encouragement from both trainers and fellow participants make workouts feel less like a chore, and more like an active outing.

Exercise isn’t just about short-term goals – it’s about creating sustainable habits. Small-group training taps into a powerful internal motivator called intrinsic motivation. When you enjoy the process of working out, and feel a sense of accomplishment, you’re much more likely to keep going. This shift in mindset is crucial for making fitness a long-term part of your lifestyle.

If you’re looking for a way to stay committed to your health goals in 2025, consider joining a small-group training program at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center. We have a rotating schedule of groups, from our eight-week intensive training programs like Ladies Who Lift, and Tone and Transform, to four-week specialty groups like Core and More, and Golf Strong – a strength training program to improve your swing before hitting the green. Not only will you improve your fitness, but you’ll also build connections, have fun, and develop habits that will keep you moving forward long after the resolution season has passed.

To learn more about our upcoming small-group training offerings, go to www.edgarmay.org/small-groups-training, or contact Adam Garcia, director of fitness and personal training, at agarcia@edgarmay.org.

Submitted by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.